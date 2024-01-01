DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder Rothwell

Championship club Leeds United have signed Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell.

The Whites have secured the 29-year-old on a season long loan deal to shore up their side.

Rothwell, who was on loan at Southampton last term, scored four goals in 16 Championship appearances.

“It’s unbelievable, as soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I was desperate to make happen," he told the club website., external

“I don’t think Leeds United needs selling to anyone to be honest, it is a huge football club.

“The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to to get back to the Premier League."