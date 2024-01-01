Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder Rothwell

DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder Rothwell
DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder Rothwell
DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder RothwellAction Plus
Championship club Leeds United have signed Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell.

The Whites have secured the 29-year-old on a season long loan deal to shore up their side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rothwell, who was on loan at Southampton last term, scored four goals in 16 Championship appearances.

“It’s unbelievable, as soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I was desperate to make happen," he told the club website., external

“I don’t think Leeds United needs selling to anyone to be honest, it is a huge football club.

“The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to to get back to the Premier League."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRothwell JoeLeedsBournemouthFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Sheffield Utd attacker Jebbison
Bournemouth keeper Plain training with Portsmouth
Sheffield Utd attacker Jebbison on way to Bournemouth