DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Sheffield Utd attacker Jebbison

Bournemouth have signed striker Daniel Jebbison on a long term contract.

The Sheffield United forward impressed in the Premier League last season, despite the Blades’ relegation.

Now he is getting another chance to show that he can shine in the English top flight.

Given Jebbison was out of contract, Bournemouth have only paid a £1.5m training fee for the 20-year-old.

Jebbison joined Sheffield United in 2018 and eventually became a first team regular.

However, he refused to sign a new deal over the past two years, given the club’s precarious financial position.