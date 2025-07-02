DONE DEAL: Lazio winger Tchaouna joins Burnley: Parker made me realise I wanted to be here

Loum Tchaouna has officially joined Premier League side Burnley from Lazio as the club's new summer signing.

After competing in this summer’s U21 Euros for France, Tchaouna spoke to the club website about the move that will see him swap the Serie A for the Premier League.

“It’s a very proud day for me to sign for this special Club.

“I spoke with the manager during the Euros this summer and we had a really good conversation, which made me realise I wanted to be here.

"I can’t wait to get ready for the upcoming season and to play in front of the supporters."

Lazio thanked their former winger for his “professionalism” and wished him well for his “Premier League adventure”.

Reports suggest that the 21-year-old had cost around €14m deal plus €3m add-ons which is an excellent piece of business for the newly promoted side who will be hoping that Tchaouna, who is a product of the Rennes academy, has the quality to help them avoid relegation next season.

Burnley confirmed the deal in a statement: “Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the arrival of France U21 winger Loum Tchaouna from S.S. Lazio for an undisclosed fee.

“The 21-year-old forward has signed a five-year deal at Turf Moor and arrives in East Lancashire with 130 games already to his name across Serie A, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.”