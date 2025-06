Prem four in Porto contact for Pepe

Porto are encouraging offers for winger Pepe.

ESPN says Porto management are willing to sell the Brazilian this summer amid concerns over their finances.

Major interest is arriving from England for Pepe.

Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley have all asked Porto about a price and availability of the winger.

Porto are prepared to sell for around €25m, with Pepe's contract running to 2027.