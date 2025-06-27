DONE DEAL: Burnley swoop for Ipswich defender Tuanzebe

Burnley have signed Axel Tuanzebe from Ipswich Town.

The defender moves to the Premier League new-boys as he comes off contract at Portman Road.

Tuanzebe has signed a one-year contract with the Clarets.

"It became a very simple decision after speaking to the manager and the message was very clear, precise and straight to the point," said Tuanzebe.

"It's a new chapter for me, back in the vicinity of Manchester and home and I'm ready to continue my journey now at Burnley."