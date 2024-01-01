Tribal Football
Lazio closing on deal for Arsenal fullback Tavares
Lazio are closing on a deal for Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares.

Tavares has just one year left on his contract and has long been rumored to be leaving Arsenal.

Now Sportitalia's transfer journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports Lazio will be the next destination for the 24-year-old.

The Italian giants have reached an agreement with Arsenal for Tavares.

Lazio will take the player on-loan with a compulsory purchase option of €7m.

Lazio must now agree with Tavares on personal terms

