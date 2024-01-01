DONE DEAL: Koumas pens Liverpool deal; joins Stockport

Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has signed a new contract.

The youngster has penned a new long-term deal ahead of joining Stockport County today.

Koumas has moved to the Hatters on-loan for the season.

Sporting Director Jonathan Walters said: “In Lewis, we are signing a player of huge potential and I’m excited to see what the 24/25 season has in store for him in a Stoke City shirt.

“We are thankful to Liverpool for entrusting us with one of their brightest prospects ahead of other interested clubs.

“I know he’ll be warmly welcomed into the Stoke City family and will get all the support he needs – from staff, teammates and fans alike – to be successful with the Club.”