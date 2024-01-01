Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contract

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has agreed to sign a new contract at the club.
The Anfield side were hoping they would be able to hold onto the young talent, who has been there since the Under-11s.
The Chester-born forward, was in several matchday squads last term and first started a game in February.
Per The Mail, his short term future is likely to be away from Liverpool for first team football.
Koumas will likely be joining a club in the Championship where he can play every week.
There is no specific team mentioned, but a club in the mid-table of the Championship appears likely.