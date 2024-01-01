Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contract

Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contract
Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contract
Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contractAction Plus
Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has agreed to sign a new contract at the club.

The Anfield side were hoping they would be able to hold onto the young talent, who has been there since the Under-11s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chester-born forward, was in several matchday squads last term and first started a game in February.

Per The Mail, his short term future is likely to be away from Liverpool for first team football.

Koumas will likely be joining a club in the Championship where he can play every week.

There is no specific team mentioned, but a club in the mid-table of the Championship appears likely.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKoumas LewisLiverpoolFootball Transfers