Koumas agrees terms over new Liverpool contract

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has agreed to sign a new contract at the club.

The Anfield side were hoping they would be able to hold onto the young talent, who has been there since the Under-11s.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Chester-born forward, was in several matchday squads last term and first started a game in February.

Per The Mail, his short term future is likely to be away from Liverpool for first team football.

Koumas will likely be joining a club in the Championship where he can play every week.

There is no specific team mentioned, but a club in the mid-table of the Championship appears likely.