Young Liverpool talent won't be leaving this summer despite interest

Young talent Jayden Danns won’t be leaving Liverpool for another club this summer.

The youth star was hoping to get a loan move to earn regular first team football.

However, Liverpool Echo states that a back injury appears to have cut short that hope.

The 18-year-old was a target for Championship side Plymouth Argyle, who are managed by Wayne Rooney.

Any move may have to wait until January, as he will have to work his way back to full fitness.

Danns finished with 24 goals in 29 games across all age levels within the Reds youth setup last term.