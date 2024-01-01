DONE DEAL: Kilmarnock sign Ipswich defender Ndaba

Former Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has rejoined a club where he spent time on loan.

Ndaba has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Kilmarnock in Scotland.

The Dubliner was on the radar of Killie for the entire summer, while he was also the subject of interest from Hibernian.

“I am delighted to be back, I am really happy to get it over the line,” Ndaba told the Kilmarnock official website.

“It’s always Kilmarnock I wanted to come to, other teams were interested but obviously I have a good relationship with the manager and speaking to him helped me decide this is a good step in my career and can help me push forward.

“Last season was the best of my career, we had a really good year and obviously qualified for Europe, I hope we can do that again.

“That’s the aim for me, I want to keep pushing on and hopefully the club can push on.”