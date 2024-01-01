Chesterfield rival Hibs, Kilmarnock for Ndaba

League Two new boys Chesterfield are among the teams chasing after Corrie Ndaba.

The Ipswich Town player is available for a modest fee this summer, with Kilmarnock also interested.

However, the 24-year-old now has a choice to make about where he will play next term and beyond.

Per TWTD, Chesterfield have put in an offer and would make him a regular starter.

There is also interest from Hibernian in Scotland, with Hibs and Killie both in the first division.

While Chesterfield are a lower league club in England, they can match the Scottish sides financially.