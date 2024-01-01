Chesterfield rival Hibs, Kilmarnock for Ndaba

Tribal Football
Chesterfield rival Hibs, Kilmarnock for NdabaTribalfootball
League Two new boys Chesterfield are among the teams chasing after Corrie Ndaba.

The Ipswich Town player is available for a modest fee this summer, with Kilmarnock also interested.

However, the 24-year-old now has a choice to make about where he will play next term and beyond.

Per TWTD, Chesterfield have put in an offer and would make him a regular starter.

There is also interest from Hibernian in Scotland, with Hibs and Killie both in the first division.

While Chesterfield are a lower league club in England, they can match the Scottish sides financially.

