Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons

Ipswich Town youngster Ndaba set for Kilmarnock return

Ipswich Town youngster Ndaba set for Kilmarnock return
Ipswich Town youngster Ndaba set for Kilmarnock return
Ipswich Town youngster Ndaba set for Kilmarnock returnTribalfootball
Scottish side Kilmarnock are closing in on the permanent signing of Ipswich Town’s Corrie Ndaba.

The 24-year-old, who was left behind by Ipswich when they went to Austria last week, were seen as likely to move on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Scottish Herald states that Ndaba, who was on loan at Killie last term, is heading back to Scotland.

This time he is signing on a permanent basis as the two clubs have agreed on a fee.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna does not see him as a part of his long-term plans.

Academy product Ndaba had been with the Tractor Boys’ youth setup since the age of 16.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNdaba CorrieIpswichKilmarnockFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hibernian join race to sign Ipswich Town's defender Corrie Ndaba
Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock
Ipswich interested in signing Szmodics as Blackburn set price at £20M