Ipswich Town youngster Ndaba set for Kilmarnock return

Scottish side Kilmarnock are closing in on the permanent signing of Ipswich Town’s Corrie Ndaba.

The 24-year-old, who was left behind by Ipswich when they went to Austria last week, were seen as likely to move on.

The Scottish Herald states that Ndaba, who was on loan at Killie last term, is heading back to Scotland.

This time he is signing on a permanent basis as the two clubs have agreed on a fee.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna does not see him as a part of his long-term plans.

Academy product Ndaba had been with the Tractor Boys’ youth setup since the age of 16.