Hibernian join race to sign Ipswich Town's defender Corrie Ndaba

Ipswich Town academy product Ndaba is wanted by multiple clubs this summer

Academy product Ndaba joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with multiple clubs including Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town.

Most recently however the defender has enjoyed time on loan at Kilmarnock F.C and the boss Derek McInnes has confirmed that the club are keen for the 24-year-old to return following the Dubliner’s impressive 2023/24 season.

However, the Scottish Herald reports that Hibernian F.C. are also interested in Ndaba who obviously impressed a few Scottish sides last year.

The 24-year old’s contract runs out next summer with the club having the option to extend for another year but with clubs swarming around the player he will have to make a choice whether to stay or go.