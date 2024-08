DONE DEAL: Kepa pens new Chelsea deal ahead of Bournemouth move

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Bournemouth on-loan.

The Spain international moves to Dean Court for the coming season in a switch which doesn't include a permanent option.

Kepa has also signed a new Chelsea contract ahead of his move, which keeps him with the Blues to 2026.

It means Chelsea can demand a fee for the goalkeeper at the end of this season.

Kepa spent last term on-loan with Real Madrid.