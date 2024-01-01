Chelsea's Arrizabalaga set for SHOCK move away from the club this summer

Chelsea shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to leave this summer for a modest fee.

The Spaniard is being linked to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, who are said to have made him a big wage offer.

The goalkeeper, who is still in his prime years, has not received any other significant offers.

Per The Mirror, the deal is worth a salary of £135,000-a-week, with Chelsea to get a nominal fee.

The Blues do want to sell Kepa this summer, as he is not seen as first team material.

The Spanish shot stopper was on loan at Real Madrid last term, but was a backup for most of that time.