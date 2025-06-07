DONE DEAL: Jorginho joins Flamengo with Arsenal assist

Flamengo have completed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

Jorginho joins Flamengo with his Gunners contract due to expire at the end of this month.

Arsenal have since announced that they have "reached a mutual agreement with Jorginho to end his contract with immediate effect".

The decision allows Jorginho to be registered and cleared to play for Fla at this month's Club World Cup.

Jorginho moved to Arsenal in January 2023 and went on to make 78 appearances.