Arsenal determined not to lose Rosiak

Paul Vegas
Arsenal hope to keep hold of young midfielder Michal Rosiak.

Off contract at the end of the month, Rosiak is now in talks with Gunners management.

Rosiak, 19, is a Poland youth international and made the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

Arsenal want to keep hold of the youngster, with negotiations now underway with his management team.

Should he re-sign, Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website says Arsenal chiefs would seek to place Rosiak away on-loan next season.

