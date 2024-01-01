DONE DEAL: Jorgensen "very happy" making Chelsea move

Chelsea have completed the signing of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The 22-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues. He arrives for a fee of £20m.

"I am very happy with how the last 12 months have panned out," he told chelseafc.com. "I am very confident in myself and I know what qualities I have.

"Luckily I had the chance to show myself on the biggest stage in Spain and now I am very happy to have the chance to do that at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I always liked watching Chelsea because I watched a lot of Petr Cech growing up, so Chelsea were one of my favourite teams to follow."

On the competition he faces, Jorgensen added: "Robert Sanchez has been with the national team of Spain, where I live, and I followed him a bit when he was at Brighton and now Chelsea.

"I know he is a very good goalkeeper and I hope we can learn from each other and produce the best versions of ourselves together."