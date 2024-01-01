Villarreal goalkeeper Jorgensen to complete Chelsea move in USA

Tribal Football
Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will complete his move to Chelsea in the USA.

Villarreal have accepted an offer from Chelsea for the Dane, said to be for around £20m.

Jorgensen has already agreed personal terms and will take his medical in the US before signing his contract and joining Chelsea's  squad for their preseason tour.

Football.London says the contract will run to 2030 with an option for another year.

The Chelsea move marks a meteoric rise for Jorgensen, who only last season established himself as Villarreal's No1 after promotion from the B team.

