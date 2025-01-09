DONE DEAL: Ipswich youngster Boswell joins Felixstowe & Walton on loan

Ipswich Town's Ashton Boswell has joined non-league side Felixstowe & Walton United on loan until the end of the season.

After signing a three-year pro deal in September 2023, the 18 year old can operate on either flank and joins manager Stuart Boardley's non-league side to experience his first taste of senior football and continue his early development.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster won’t be lonely at his new club as he meets up with Town academy players in Harry Wright, Sam Ford, as well as Jack and Stuart Ainsley, at the Martello Ground.

Boardley gave him a second-half debut in their top-of-the-table clash at Bury Town on Tuesday night in a disappointing 2-0 loss. Boswell is one of many talented Ipswich loanees this season including Marcus Harness, George Edmundson, Cameron Humphreys, Harry Barbrook, Elkan Baggott and many more in what is an exciting future for the club.