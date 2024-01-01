DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign West Brom wing-back Townsend

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town have signed West Brom wing-back Conor Townsend.

Townsend moves to Ipswich in a permanent transfer, signing a two-year deal.

He told TownTV: “I’m delighted to be here.

“To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance.

“The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him.

“I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”

