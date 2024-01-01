DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Man City striker Delap

Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

Delap has signed a five-year deal with the Tractor Boys and joins for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m really excited,” Delap told TownTV in his first interview with the Club.

“I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the Club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here.

“The Manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”

Manager Kieran McKenna said: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the Club.

“We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the Club for many years to come.

“He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.”