DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Luton star Ogbene after "very positive chats" with McKenna

Ipswich have now sealed the £8m signing of Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ogbene has signed a four-year deal at Portman Road, becoming their 10th signing of the summer as they look to build a squad worthy of surviving relegation.

The winger spoke about how proud he was to sign for the club and how manager Kieran McKenna convinced him to sign.

"I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again,” said Ogbene.

“I’ve had very positive chats with the manager (Kieran McKenna) and for someone to believe in me, that I could play at this level again, means a lot to me and my family.

“I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals."

McKenna also spoke on Chelsea striker Armando Broja and the situation surrounding him.

"We've spoken to him, I think that's well known. There's ongoing discussions with Chelsea but I've not been privy to them over the last 24 hours. We'll see if it's the right thing for the club and the player."