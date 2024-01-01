Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Glentoran fullback McCann

DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Glentoran fullback McCann
Ipswich Town have signed Northern Ireland U16 international left-back Darragh McCann.

McCann arrives from the Glentoran academy.

The teen has signed a three-year contract and said, “I was playing with Northern Ireland at a tournament called the Victory Shield in October and we played Wales, Scotland and Ireland and off the back of that I found out Ipswich were interested in me.

“I can’t   wait to just go over and start pre-season, start the season and play football.

"I can’t wait.”

