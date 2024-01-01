Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Needham Market sign Ipswich keeper Cullum

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Danny Cullum has joined Needham Market.

Cullum was released by Ipswich at the end of last season.

He has now signed with Needham Market, which compete in the National League North.

Cullum told the club's website:  “I’ve always admired the club, and especially last season I was always checking results on my phone after games and would always look at Needham’s first.

“Like I say, always being a spectator, I’ve seen the highs they have achieved over the last few seasons, promotions, FA Cup first round, FA Trophy quarter-final against Stockport, and hoping within my time here we relive some of those moments and advance to later round of competitions and standing strong in staying the NLN.”

