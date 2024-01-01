DONE DEAL: Hull land Chelsea striker Burstow in outright transfer

Hull City have signed Chelsea striker Mason Burstow.

Burstow joins the Tigers in an outright deal. He has penned a contract to 2028.

Burstow said: “It’s a big accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited to be here. There’s a real homely feel about the club, with big aspirations, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive.

“I play through the middle and always try to be a threat in the box. I can link play, hold it up and run in behind. Hopefully, there are different avenues the manager can use me.

“Sunderland was a learning curve but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself.”