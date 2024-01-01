Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star
Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho squad axe amid PSG talk; Garnacho super-sub role

DONE DEAL: Hull land Chelsea striker Burstow in outright transfer

DONE DEAL: Hull land Chelsea striker Burstow in outright transfer
DONE DEAL: Hull land Chelsea striker Burstow in outright transfer
DONE DEAL: Hull land Chelsea striker Burstow in outright transferAction Plus
Hull City have signed Chelsea striker Mason Burstow.

Burstow joins the Tigers in an outright deal. He has penned a contract to 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Burstow said: “It’s a big accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited to be here. There’s a real homely feel about the club, with big aspirations, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive.

“I play through the middle and always try to be a threat in the box. I can link play, hold it up and run in behind. Hopefully, there are different avenues the manager can use me.

“Sunderland was a learning curve but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBurstow MasonHull CityChelseaChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Philogene says it feels amazing to be "back at home" after rejoining Villa
Sheffield Utd closing deal for Chelsea defender
Chelsea chiefs find Strasbourg's new coach