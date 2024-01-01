Tribal Football
Sheffield Utd closing deal for Chelsea defender
Chelsea young talent Alfie Gilchrist is set to leave the club for the coming season.

The centre back, who is even rated highly by club legend John Terry, is being loaned out.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the academy product is set to make a loan move to Sheffield United.

He was not part of the club’s preseason tour of the United States for this reason.

Gilchrist is said to be one who Chelsea want to integrate into the first team in the coming years.

However, they also believe that he needs more game time at senior level to reach his potential.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGilchrist AlfieChelseaSheffield UtdChampionshipFootball Transfers
