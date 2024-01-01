DONE DEAL? Gremio coach confirms Nunes leaving; Brentford expected destination

Tribal Football
Brentford are favourites to land Gremio superkid Gustavo Nunes.

Gremio coach Renato Gaucho admits winger Nunes, 18, is moving to England after not including him in his starting XI for defeat to Bahia on Saturday.

Instead, Nunes was a second-half substitute, with Gaucho confirming: "Gustavinho was scheduled to start the match, but he received an offer and his departure is almost confirmed.

"He looked for me and asked not to start the game due to the negotiation between the clubs. I respected his decision, I told him that I would leave him on the bench and, if necessary during the game, he would come in.”

While the club hasn't been mentioned, AS says Brentford will be the destination of the young Brazilian.

