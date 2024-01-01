Tribal Football
Al Ahli push for Brentford striker Toney
Brentford's £60 million-rated striker Ivan Toney is set for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old is wanted by several top Premier League clubs, but not at his current asking price.Per The Mail, he may now be in line for a big money move to the Middle East as he enters his peak years.

Al Ahli in Saudi are serious about bringing Toney to the Pro League in the coming weeks.

As Brentford prepare to play Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League, they are aware of Toney’s situation.

He is out of contract in a year’s time and the club would prefer to sell him for a profit.

