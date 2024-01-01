Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

DBU chief Moller coy over plans for Brentford boss Frank

DBU chief Moller coy over plans for Brentford boss Frank
DBU chief Moller coy over plans for Brentford boss Frank
DBU chief Moller coy over plans for Brentford boss FrankAction Plus
Denmark FA football director Peter Møller is coy over their interest in Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The DBU have hired Dan Agger and Morten Wieghorst on deals to the end of the year as co-coaches after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank is regarded as favourite for the job and Moller told Bold: "I am not going to tell who I am talking to in my research work in the coming months."

On if the national team coach must be Danish, he added: "No way. The most important thing for us is that he buys into the values ​​we have and the way we want to play. Of course it is always good to have a Dane, but we will not only be talking to Danes along the way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordFrank ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Frank delighted as Brentford land Liverpool whiz Carvalho
Man Utd, Chelsea seek Toney loan arrangement with Brentford
Al Ahli push for Brentford striker Toney