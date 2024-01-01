DBU chief Moller coy over plans for Brentford boss Frank

Denmark FA football director Peter Møller is coy over their interest in Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The DBU have hired Dan Agger and Morten Wieghorst on deals to the end of the year as co-coaches after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down.

Frank is regarded as favourite for the job and Moller told Bold: "I am not going to tell who I am talking to in my research work in the coming months."

On if the national team coach must be Danish, he added: "No way. The most important thing for us is that he buys into the values ​​we have and the way we want to play. Of course it is always good to have a Dane, but we will not only be talking to Danes along the way."