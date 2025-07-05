DONE DEAL: Gittens delighted joining Chelsea

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Gittens delighted joining ChelseaChelsea/X.com
Chelsea have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens, 20, joins Chelsea for a fee of £48.5m plus the potential for a further £3.5m in add-ons.

The winger is an England U21 international and former Manchester City trainee.

Gittens has penned a deal with Chelsea to 2032 and said: "It feels great.

"It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

"I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling."

Gittens joined Dortmund in 2020 from City and scored 17 goals and contributed 14 assists in 107 games for the German club.

