Cheslea set to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is set to join Chelsea on a seven-year deal after the two clubs finally agreed to a fee.

The 20-year-old came close to make the move to Stamford Bridge in the mini transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup but the two sides couldn’t agree on a fee.

Dortmund have now accepted a €65 million offer from Chelsea and Gittens will undergo his medical and make the move imminently, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Gittens will become the fifth former Man City academy graduate in this current Chelsea squad, with manager Enzo Maresca also spending time at the club.

He enjoyed a fantastic start to 2024-25 but has struggled since the turn of the year, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in his 49 games across all competitions.