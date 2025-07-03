Borussia Dortmund confirm Jamie Gittens to Chelsea deal

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that winger Jamie Gittens is set to join Premier League side Chelsea after all parties reached an agreement on Thursday.

Chelsea came close to signing the 20-year-old ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but ultimately failed to reach an agreement with the German giants in time.

They remained interested, however, and Dortmund have now confirmed an agreement has been reached over a £55 million deal.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are pleased that we can most likely realize our financial ambitions and then have planning security.

“Jamie is an outstanding player who has given us a great deal of pleasure. He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and much success."

Unlike fellow new signing Joao Pedro, Gittens won’t be able to feature in the latter stages of the Club World Cup for Chelsea because he has already played in the tournament for Dortmund.