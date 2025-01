DONE DEAL: Gillingham snap up Crystal Palace winger Agbinone

Gillingham have snapped up Crystal Palace winger Asher Agbinone.

Agbinone moves to Gillingham on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The youngster made his Palace first-team debut earlier this season away at Nottingham Forest.

Gillingham will mark Agbinone's first loan of his career.

This season, Agbinone has registered two goals and one assist for Palace's U21s this season.