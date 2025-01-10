Middlesbrough boss Carrick on Liverpool whiz Doak: He just gets on with his work, it suits him here

Carrick on Liverpool star Doak: He just gets on with his work, It suits him here

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has stated that Liverpool loanee Ben Doak is settled at the club despite reports suggesting he's close to joining Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have rejected bids from both Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace in recent days as interest grows for the 19-year-old.

Carrick has now opened up on the transfer rumours and revealed that the teenager is fully focused on his football at Middlesbrough.

“He's absolutely fine, no problem, no difference.

“He just gets on with his work as he has from day one. It suits him here. It's a good place to be, he's enjoying his football, he's learning, developing, having a great experience. I've got nothing but positive things to say about Ben.”

“There's no denying some of it is out of our hands but I'm really calm and content. Hopefully, it plays out and we're all happy and we still have Ben. We're in a good place and it's a good place for him.”