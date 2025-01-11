Chelsea boss Maresca pushed about Palace defensive pair Guehi, Chalobah

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted his admiration for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The former Blue is being linked with a return to Chelsea this month.

Maresca said on Friday: "The only thing I can say is Marc Guehi is a Palace player. I like Marc for sure but he is not our player. But I like also the central defenders we have. I also like different types of central defenders in Italy, Spain and France but that doesn't mean we are going to buy a player.

"It is a normal situation I think when you have central defenders injured that the speculation is there. At the same time, there is nothing there."

On recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Palace, Maresca added: "This is exactly the same. Unfortunately I have to give you the same answer. Trev is a good player but in this moment he is a Palace player, so we will see."