DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace striker Umolu joins Port Vale

Crystal Palace striker Jemiah Umolu has joined League Two Port Vale.

Umolu moves to Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Vale boss Darren Moore said Umolu is a "fantastic addition and another excellent attacking option" for his side as they push for promotion.

"He's an exciting young player with a natural ability for scoring goals, and someone we've been really impressed by."

Umolu, 19, has scored 13 goals in 16 games for Palace's Under-21 side this term.