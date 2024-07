DONE DEAL: Gaziantep FK sign Brighton midfielder Kozlowski

Turkey's Gaziantep FK have signed Brighton midfielder Kacper Kozlowski.

Kozlowski joins Gaziantep in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 20 year-old joined Brighton in 2022 and made six appearances for the club.

He spent the last two seasons on loan with Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.

Brighton technical director David Weir told the club's website: “We wish Kacper all the best for the future.”