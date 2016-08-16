Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Fulham welcome back Sessegnon

Fulham have re-signed wing-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon returns to the Cottagers on a free transfer after his release by Tottenham. He has signed a deal to 2026.

Speaking to FFCtv, Sessegnon said: “It’s amazing to be back. Emotional, as well. It’s where it started for me, where everything began, and it’s amazing to be back.

“It will always be home for me. I think it had the feeling that it was meant to be, coming back here, so I’m delighted to get it done.”

Tony Khan added: “I'm thrilled to announce that Ryan Sessegnon has returned to Fulham Football Club! Ryan grew up in our Academy, he spent 11 years at the Club, as he developed here into a wonderful young man and a phenomenal talent.

“I remember travelling to Leeds for the first league start of his career on 16/8/16 as if it was yesterday. We're all so pleased that Ryan has come back, he is beloved here at the Club by our staff and supporters, and we know that he'll be right at home, working with old friends and new, under Marco Silva's great leadership. Welcome home, Sess!

