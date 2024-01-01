Tribal Football
Top Man Utd midfielder linked with North London club in HUGE move
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is being linked to Tottenham this summer.

The Scotland international is one of the players the Red Devils are willing to sell.

West Ham United had interest last year, while Fulham had a bid rejected a few weeks ago.

Per The Sun, Spurs are the latest team to show some interest in securing McTominay’s signature.

The issue for any interested club is that United are said to be demanding a mega fee.

The Red Devils will only sell the homegrown star for a price of at least £40 million.

