DONE DEAL: Fulham starlet Pajaziti joins HNK Gorica on season long loan
Fulham youngster Adrion Pajaziti has joined Croatian side HNK Gorica on a loan deal.

The 21-year-old did play for the Cottagers in preseason, even scoring in a 6-1 win over Watford.

However, he was not able to sufficiently show manager Marco Silva that he was ready for first team minutes.

The club have confirmed that he is heading out for his second loan, after being at FK Haugesund in 2023.

Now he will be hoping to get regular game time at Gorica and then come back to stake a claim for a first team spot.

