Godo signs new four year deal with Fulham

Martial Godo has agreed terms on a deal that keeps him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2028 as he continues his development.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, where he directly contributed 4 goals and bagged 5 assists as he led the side to a top half finish in League One.

Advertisement Advertisement

Godo earnt minutes against Benfica, Sevilla and Hoffenheim during preseason as he impressed manager Marco Silva along with fans who have been keeping an eye on his development.

The young forward spoke on the deal and how he wants to make his Premier League debut this season.

"Last season on loan at Wigan went very well considering it was my first senior professional season. It allowed me to grow, learn and adapt so much both on and off the pitch, which helped me better myself in my development as a professional.

"I’m very pleased with last season and some of the experiences and friendships I gained while being out on loan. While there, I also had the honour of representing England, a privilege I will never forget. I’d like to thank everyone at the club, from the manager Shaun Maloney, to the spectacular fans who made my stay so special.

"This season, I would like to make my Premier League debut, and a few more appearances, possibly chipping in with some goals and assists along the way. But mostly, I just want to keep growing and improving around the amazing coaching staff and players at this Club, giving myself the best possible chance to keep edging closer to showing the potential I have as a young player."