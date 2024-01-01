DONE DEAL: Forest snap up Brisbane Roar midfielder Cahill

Nottingham Forest have snapped up Brisbane Roar midfielder Shae Cahill.

Cahill will initially be registered with the Forest B squad.

Cahill said: “I’m so happy and excited to start this next chapter with Nottingham Forest. I want to thank everyone at the club and my family for supporting me.

“My goals are to train hard and to dedicate myself to being the best I can be, making both my family and the football club proud.”

Forest's Head of Academy Chris McGuane also told the club's website: “We are delighted to welcome Shae to Nottingham Forest and are excited to see how he integrates into the B Team group.

“Shae has had first team experience out in Australia and is joining the Club hungry to improve as a player.”