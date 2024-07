DONE DEAL: Forest send Panzo to Rio Ave

Nottingham Forest have send Jonathan Panzo on-loan to Rio Ave.

Panzo leaves the City Ground for Portugal on a season-long loan.

The defender had spells on loan with Cardiff City and Standard Liege last season, making 16 appearances in total.

Panzo, now 23, has a deal to 2025.

The defender has made just the one appearance for Forest.