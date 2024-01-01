DONE DEAL: Forest sign Porto defender Carmo

Nottingham Forest have sealed the signing of David Carmo from Porto on a five-year deal.

The centre half has joined the Premier League club, but will not be playing in England anytime soon.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old Angola star will be going on loan to Olympiacos, the club’s sister side.

Forest and Olympiacos are owned by the same businessman, which has led to several transfers between the teams.

New Zealand midfielder Marko Stamenic has made the same move, who joined Forest from Red Star Belgrade.