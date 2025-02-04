DONE DEAL: Forest striker Dennis joins Blackburn Rovers on loan

Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old striker became Rovers’ final signing of the transfer deadline day after they saw off the likes of Watford and Toulouse who were chasing Dennis as the day began.

Forest has been trying to sell the Nigeria international since 2023, only a year after he joined the club under then-manager, Steve Cooper. He has been on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir where he failed to score in eight appearances and Watford where he bagged four goals in 18 appearances in the Championship last season.

He spoke to the club website about how he wants to turn his career around at his new side and start to find the back of the net for the East Lancashire side.

“Rovers are in a very good position and the team plays good football, so I hope I can add a bit of something to the team for us to have a good time together.

“Goals are no problem, but I also like having fun, showing tricks, nutmegs and exciting the fans, because that’s what they come to the stadium to see. They come for fun, some happy moments and victories.

“People come from home to sit in the cold and watch us play, so you have to give them something.

“I’m a happy guy, I’m always happy and it’s a good feeling when I’m scoring goals. I’m excited to go out there in front of the fans and they’re going to have a good time with me!

“I’m really happy, really excited and I can't wait to meet all the lads and to start playing with the team," added Dennis, who has also played in Ukraine, Belgium, Germany and Turkey in his much-traveled career.

“I like lots about playing in England. I like the banter, I like the atmosphere and the fans. I’m used to playing in England now and I like everything about the people, who are so funny and respectful, but I don’t like the weather!

“I’m very, very hungry to play football and I hope we’ll have some great moments together.

“I’m really happy and I’m ready to give my all for the club, because I really appreciate being brought here."