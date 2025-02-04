DONE DEAL: Forest sign Bindon before Reading return

Nottingham Forest have signed Reading defender Tyler Bindon.

Forest have closed a permanent deal for Bindon, though he will remain with Championship Reading on-loan to the end of the season.

Reading signed Bindon in 2023 from LAFC and he has gone onto make 74 appearances for the Royals - 70 from the start.

Bindon is a senior New Zealand international and with Forest has penned a deal to 2028.

Forest chief Ross Wilson said "We have been impressed during our tracking of Tyler’s progress at Reading, and we are pleased to secure his signature today. We will be closely following his development as he now returns to Reading for the remainder of this season."