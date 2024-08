DONE DEAL: Forest land Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota

Nottingham Forest have signed Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota Silva.

Jota joins Forest in a permanent transfer, signing a deal to 2028.

The 24 year-old moves to the City Ground for a fee of €7m.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez gave Jota his senior international debut in a 5-2 win over Sweden in March.

Jota, last season, scored 15 goals and registered seven assists in 42 games for Vitória across all competitions.