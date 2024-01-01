DONE DEAL: Forest land Linfield striker Hamilton

Nottingham Forest have signed Scott Hamilton from Linfield.

The teenage striker joins Forest after extended trials as a scholar on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Head of Academy Chris McGuane told Forest's website: “Scott has impressed our recruitment team over a long period, particularly the excellent Jimmy Calvin, who leads our Northern Ireland scouting process, and we are delighted to have him at the Club.

“Our priority will always be the best local players, however our new and expanding recruitment team will ensure Forest are competing for the best talent from further afield.

“We're pleased to welcome Scott to the Club and look forward to seeing how he develops over the course of his scholarship.”