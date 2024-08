Former Forest defender set to sign for Las Palmas this summer

Former Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is heading to Spain this summer.

The 27-year-old, who played 106 times for the club over a four year period, is out of contract.

McKenna, according to Nottinghamshire Live, is set for a move to Las Palmas in Spain.

They have also secured the signing of fellow Premier League free agent Oliver McBurnie.

McKenna is said to be undergoing a medical and will then sign a three-year deal.